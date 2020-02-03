The 2020 Sundance Film Festival awarded several Black content creators with awards on Sunday and announced some major news. Award-winning filmmaker, Tabitha Jackson was named the annual film festival’s new Director by the Sundance Institute.

“I founded Sundance Institute with the clear mission of celebrating and supporting independent artists and the Festival is the platform where we can showcase their stories. As we approach our fortieth anniversary, I’m pleased to have Tabitha lead us as we move into the future and meet the next generation of artists and their stories,” said Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford.

Tabitha Jackson is the first new director in 11 years and she has served as the director of the festival’s documentary film program for the past six years. Now, she’ll replace John Cooper, who is moving into the newly-created role of Emeritus Director.

“It is exciting to be amplifying the voices and work of independent artists in these challenging and fast-changing times,’” Jackson said. “My role, working with a team at the top of their game, will be to ensure that the festival remains as effective, vital and transformational in the years going forward as it has been in the past–and to make sure that we have fun doing it. I can’t wait to get started.”