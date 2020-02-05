On a plane leaving Iowa, HUD Secretary Ben Carson stopped to take a picture on an airplane filled with President Donald Trump supporters, each donning a variation of the MAGA hat.

The photo showed Carson and other members of Trump’s team wearing red “Keep Iowa Great” hats after campaigning in the state.

“Iowa has so many pleasant memories,” Carson told Local 5. “The people … they’re very special here in Iowa. People seem to be much more in tune with what’s going on in the country.”

“I think it’s very important that the GOP recognizes that this is more than just a simple election,” he added. “We’re talking about ‘Do we want to continue the lifestyle that has characterized American greatness over the centuries, or do we want to switch to another system?”

However, the picture brought out tons of memes and puns at Carson’s expense.

“Ben Carson’s acceptance of his tokenism is sad, just sad. He doesn’t have a seat, ffs!” tweeted Stephen M. Thomas.

“He was probably there to serve drinks,” wrote @G11852.

“Alexa show me Trump Klan rally,” tweeted Fauda.

“The red hat is the red armband of the 21st Century,” wrote Trump’s Bane.

“Sadly it’s probably in the back of the bus,” quipped @ML147000.

Iowa was the first testing ground for political candidates in the 2020 presidential election cycle. Many Iowans seemed up in the air as to whom to choose. According to the latest Iowa poll, only 40 percent of likely voters have picked a candidate and will caucus at one of 1,679 precincts.

As one of the whitest states in the nation, and also a red state, there was never any question that Trump would do well here. This week, dozens of Trump surrogates convened in Iowa to host a rally and then a press conference, according to BuzzFeed News.

The Republican campaign was effective in taking some of the media attention away from the field of democratic presidential challengers to show how dominant Trump still is within his party.