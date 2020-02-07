Oscars week means there are tons of fabulous events happening in Los Angeles leading up to the big night and the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon is always one for the books.

This year, the beautiful Black women of Tinseltown served up several style moments when they hit the red carpet for the annual event held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Folks like Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, and Melina Matsoukas mixed and mingled before heading inside to celebrate each other.

Check out some of our favorite looks: