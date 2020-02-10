Last month Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed she is living with alopecia, a condition in which hair can fall out in patches. Now the Massachusetts congresswoman is responding to internet trolls who have attacked her appearance and even taken to calling her “Mr. Clean.”

“I think it’s important that I’m transparent about this new normal,” Pressley explained at the time.

“When I saw myself in the mirror, he had done a beautiful job, but I did not recognize myself,” she said recalling the time her friend, political commentator Angela Rye, connected her with hair magician Jamal Edmonds who quickly created a custom wig for her in mere hours so she could deliver her vote to impeach President Trump. “I was wearing this wig, fully clothed. But in that moment, I couldn’t recall the last time I’d ever felt more naked.”

Even though she is making peace with her alopecia, and has since taken off the wig to reveal her beautiful scalp underneath, that hasn’t stopped her critics from attacking her on social media.

“Dear Trolls. You really think I look like ‘Mr. Clean?’” she posted Thursday, addressing recent comparisons between her and the bald mascot of Proctor & Gamble’s line of cleaning products. “Please. He could never look THIS clean. Sorry not sorry my [sic] unapologetically rockin’ my crown triggers you. Proud #alopecian”

Many of the freshman congresswoman’s supporters came to her defense amid the backlash including fellow “Squad” member and lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Don’t pay any mind to them sis – They’re just mad because you pull off any & every look thrown at you, meanwhile they can’t even put on a hat on their head without looking like baby peanut,” AOC responded.

