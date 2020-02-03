These days it’s as if Billy Porter can do no wrong, and now it’s been confirmed that the Pose star will be one of the celebrity guest stars making an appearance during the 51st season of Sesame Street.

According to The Daily Mail, last week beloved children’s television show posted photos on social media from a shoot featuring the Broadway star hanging out on the iconic set.

Fans quickly noted that the 50-year-old was rocking one of his most memorable red carpet looks during a visit, specifically the velvet gender-bending Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and jacket that he wore to the 2019 Oscars.

“@theebillyporter bringing those fierce vibes to Sesame Street for #Season51,” the show wrote in the Instagram caption, later adding on Twitter that it was “an iconic day with an iconic person.”

“Y’all, talk about iconic… I was tickled to meet @elmo and the gang at @sesamestreet!” Billy replied.

Last month Porter co-starred on the big screen alongside Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in the female-driven flick, Like a Boss.

In the movie, Mia (Haddish) and Mel (Byrne) play best friends who run their own cosmetics company — a business they built from the ground up. Both the actor and comedy veteran Jennifer Coolidge provide support to their bosses while delivering scene-stealing laughs for the audience all throughout the film.

“It’s such a beautiful movie about friendship, about real friendship — your ride or die — the people who are there for you and present for you whenever you need them, however, you need them, unconditionally,” he said last month during an interview with Good Morning America. “I was raised by strong women. I’ve always loved strong women — those are the people that have influenced me the most in my life.”

