Lil Wayne has surpassed Elvis Presley for achieving more top 40 hits on Billboard’s Top 100 chart than the Memphis crooner.

With the release of his No. 1 album Funeral, Weezy has debuted four songs that made the Hot 100 chart this week, according to Nielsen Music/MRC data. These four songs include “I Do It,” which features Big Sean and Lil Baby, landing in the number 33 spot, “Mahogany” at number 61, “Mama Mia” which landed at number 87, and the album’s title track rounding out in the 88 spot, reported Billboard.

The songs helped the Louisiana rapper acquire his 82nd hit on the music industry’s most prestigious list, topping Presley’s career record of 81 hits.

Drake is the only artist now who has more number one hits than Weezy on the chart, at 100. That’s a win also for Lil Wayne. The “Bling Bling” artist owns the label that Drake, whose hit “Hotline Bling” went number 1 in October 2015, is signed to.

Funeral is Wayne’s fifth album to reach number 1 on the Billboard‘s 200. The album sold 139,000 units during its first week on streaming services, which includes 38,000 traditional album sales. The numbers equate to 134 million on-demand streams, reported Forbes. In addition to Lil Baby and Big Sean, the album includes guest appearances from 2 Chainz, the late XXXTentacion, Takeoff, and The-Dream.

Wayne included 24 songs on the album to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s jersey number. Another tribute to Bryant included on the album is a 24-second moment of silence on track No. 8, called “Bing James” featuring rapper, Jay Rock.

In total, Wayne has 167 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which puts him in third in the Billboard chart’s history, just after Drake and the Glee Cast, both of whom are tied with 207 each, according to XXL Magazine.

Congrats, Lil Wayne!

Most Top 40 Hot 100 Hits

100 – Drake

82 – Lil Wayne

81 – Elvis Presley

63 – Taylor Swift

57 – Elton John

56 – Kanye West

54 – Nicki Minaj

51 – Eminem

51 – Glee Cast

50 – The Beatles

50 – Jay-Z

50 – Rihanna