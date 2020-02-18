Reginald Hudlin is gearing up for the release of his latest film Emperor and theGrio has the first look at the powerful project.

Produced by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind The Black Godfather and Django Unchained, the film is inspired by the legend of Shields “Emperor” Green, a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave in the pre-Civil War South.

Seeking freedom for his family, Emperor fights his way north, joining the daring raid on Harper’s Ferry and helping alter the course of American history.

The film stars Dayo Okeniyi (Terminator Genisys, Shades of Blue), Naturi Naughton (Power), Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Mykelti Williamson (Fences), Oscar nominee James Cromwell (Babe, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), and Oscar nominee Bruce Dern (Nebraska , Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood).

Emperor is directed by Mark Amin (The Good Kill, Frida) from a script written by Amin and Pat Charles (Black Lightning, Sons of Anarchy).

Check out the first official trailer:

Emperor hits theaters March 27.