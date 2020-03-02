Netflix is taking its comedy brand to a whole new level.

Netflix Is a Joke is throwing a week-long comedy festival in Los Angeles and it will feature some of the biggest names in the game. The event will span across 20 LA venues from April 27th-May 3rd and feature live stand-up shows, special events, and activations with comedians like Jamie Foxx, Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, and more.

The festival will also include STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration with headliners Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, Wanda Sykes and more.

Anchoring the Netflix is a Joke Fest is the closing night inaugural edition of The Hall, a first-of-its-kind hall of fame honoring the greats of stand-up comedy. Today’s biggest names in comedy including Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and more will pay homage to and induct comedy legends George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams.

The Hall, which will have a physical home in a newly designed wing of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, will be taped at The Ace Theater in Downtown LA for streaming on Netflix later in May.

Spike Lee and the Obamas to drop projects on Netflix in 2020

Tickets for all events across the festival will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 6th at 10am PT at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com. Select pre-sales will be available beginning Tuesday, March 3. Eleven shows will be recorded (noted below) and available in their entirety at a later date on Netflix. Highlights will also be available on Netflix Is A Joke’s SiriusXM channel and on Netflix Is A Joke social platforms.

“It’s our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”