A California woman working with Black Lives Matter was stunned to find herself looking into the barrel of a gun after showing up on the doorstep Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

According to Law & Crime, Melina Abdullah, professor of Pan-African Studies at California State University, shared a disturbing video Monday morning of Lacey’s husband David cocking a pistol. He pointed the weapon at her chest, while warning, “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.”

“I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her,” she explained in her post. “Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.”

The educator also tagged vocal social justice activist Shaun King in the caption along with a local news station who she felt needed to be made aware of the incident.

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her. Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

“Get off of my porch,” the man said to her repeatedly. “I don’t care who you are, get off of my porch. Right now. We’re calling the police right now.”

And then he abruptly slammed the door shut.

NBC Los Angeles reported that Lacey opted to address the viral video and the confrontation during an emotional midday news conference. The DA explained that her husband responded out of fear for the couple’s safety and was profoundly apologetic to the activist and the community.

“We expect that people will exercise their First Amendment right, but our home is our sanctuary,” Lacey said. “This is not the first time this has happened.”

“He meant no one any harm,” she continued. “I just want to live in peace and do my job.”

The matter has been turned over to another agency. The LAPD and attorney general are now handling the case but as of this reporting, no charges have been filed.

A press conference was organized by the BLMLA to demand accountability against David whose actions may impact his wife. She is up for re-election on Tuesday.