Georgia authorities say they believe an Atlanta area man pretended to be gay so that he could lure a woman to his residence and sexually assault her.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, last week, prosecutors revealed stunning new details about the 2015 incident that led to the conviction of Taurence Callagain.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Police say Callagain met a woman at a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority station and exchanged information with her after striking up a seemingly innocent conversation.

“They rode the same train and eventually exchanged numbers,” explained Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. “The victim is a lesbian and has a female partner who she was in a relationship with when she met the defendant.”

READ MORE: Trey Songz hit with another sexual assault suit after 2 women detail alleged attack

The 36-year-old gained the trust of the target and got her to let down her defenses by telling her he was gay. As a result, they developed a friendship the victim believed to be platonic. Unfortunately for her, on the night of the attack, she missed her bus and was offered a ride by her new friend.

She accepted his offer in lieu of walking to her house which was over a mile away. But instead of taking her home, he made a detour to his place and offered to share some marijuana with her. Instead of decompressing over a joint as he’d promised, he “violently” raped the victim. He also threatened to call his friends to join them if she tried to resist the assault.

READ MORE: R. Kelly receives default judgment in latest sexual abuse civil lawsuit

“I will get my boys to come in and hold you down,” Callagain allegedly said during the attack.

The victim could hear the voice of another man in the home so she took Callagain’s threat seriously. After he was done raping her, she fled from his apartment and ran nearly three miles home. When she reported the incident to authorities, she described his building to police and during a search, her underwear was found in his hamper.

Although Callagain maintained that the interaction was consensual and has no prior criminal history, he was convicted and is now awaiting his sentencing.