Even though Ray J and Brandy Norwood have a pretty long history with Kim Kardashian West, the brother/sister duo recently came to her defense over the backlash she’s receiving for rocking braids at NYFW.

The siblings stopped by The Talk this week and revealed their support for the superstar who rose to fame shortly after her sex tape with Ray J was released in 2007.

“I don’t think that she’s guilty. I definitely believe in that, but I think it’s reaching a little bit for people to say that. I mean, it’s great. I love braids. I think everybody should have braids, but I think we’re going too far with that with her,” Brandy said.

While some social media users have accused the reality star of repeated cultural appropriation, Ray J considers her style choices a compliment to Black culture.

“I got nothing but respect…I just think that if you are paying homage to another culture by, you know, rocking the braids, I think it’s a compliment,” he said. “I think that when you get up and you feel good and you look good and other people say, ‘Hey, I want to look like that,’ I want to feel good, I want to look like that, it should be a compliment and a plus.”

