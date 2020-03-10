Rihanna is known for keeping up with what’s new and trendy. It should probably come as no surprise to her fans that she recently unveiled the Fenty Beauty TikTok House in Los Angeles.

TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years. The multi-hyphenate entertainer says this new space essentially fulfills her desire to provide the “next wave of content creators” with an environment specifically set-up to will assist them in making their ideas come to life.

“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” Rihanna said in a clip released Monday.

“I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”

Several successful TikTok influencers were in attendance to see for themselves what the Fenty Beauty House had to offer.

According to a press release obtained by Harper’s Bazaar, the dedicated workspace will feature beauty stations and natural light perfect for filming content. It will also boast a fully stocked “Make-up Pantry” that makes creating beauty-focused content that much easier with “Fenty Beauty spotlighting their creative excellence along the way.”

Thanks to all well-marketed rollout and seamless brand integration, influencers have already started shouting out the space in their posts.

