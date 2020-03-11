The Florida Senate unanimously voted to create a task force that identifies and preserves Black cemeteries across the state. The move comes after three Black cemeteries were discovered by archeologists in the Tampa Bay area since August.

“Not far from here in Tampa are the graves of African Americans who were lost to time and indifference,” Senator Darryl Rouson said, reported WCTV. “Across the State of Florida, such cemeteries called ‘lost’ are being found. What we have learned as a society is that we cannot continue to run away from our collective history and we can no longer allow others to rewrite that history, or at its worst, force the history off the pages of time.”

READ MORE: Air Force base commanders to research lost Black cemetery on its grounds

Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa, who sponsored the bill, added that she hopes the task force finally brings dignity to the deceased and their families.

“It’s my hope that Floridians who were not provided dignity, respect and equal protection in their life nor in their death will be honored and memorialized appropriately,” said Cruz, according to WCTV.

The news comes as archeologists in Florida continue to uncover Black cemeteries that were paved over and forgotten about. One such discovery was made earlier this month when nearly four dozen graves believed to be from an African-American cemetery were discovered under a paved parking lot owned by the Clearwater, Florida school district.

Ground radar from Cardno, a private archaeology firm, discovered 44 “grave-like anomalies” under the lot on Friday that were just 2.45 to 5.62 feet below the surface, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

READ MORE: African-American graves believed found under a Florida school parking lot

The unused lot, located on the corner of Holt Avenue and Engman Street, is currently owned by the Pinellas County School District. The school district and Clearwater hired the firm to conduct an investigation. The name of the former cemetery is unknown, but city and school leaders have been calling it “North Greenwood Cemetery.”