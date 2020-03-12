Prince Harry has been relatively restrained when speaking publicly about him and wife Meghan Markle‘s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. But it appears some pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg convinced the Duke of Sussex to spill the tea on how he really feels about the whole ordeal.

According to a report published by The Guardian on Wednesday, Harry was duped by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov who run the Russian YouTube channel Vovan222prank. They pretended to be the young climate activist and her father Svante.

The conversations reportedly took place during two separate phone conversations on New Year’s Eve and January 22nd while Harry was at his rented Vancouver Island residence.

“The mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands,” Harry reportedly said while discussing Trump’s stance climate change. “But Trump will want to meet you to make him look better but he won’t want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him.”

“I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it’s made out to be!” Harry allegedly said when speaking about his decision to move to North America with his wife and child.

“But sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.”

Harry apparently believed that the greater public would support his decision.

“And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first,” he continued. “But, yeah, it’s a tricky one, but we will start a new life.”

