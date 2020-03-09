A British journalist appearing as a guest on MSNBC has sparked backlash after she opined on-air that “many people” consider Meghan Markle to be only “five clicks up from trailer trash.”

During a segment on Saturday’s MSNBC Live about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reporter Victoria Mather – who has worked for The Telegraph and Vanity Fair – shared her thoughts on how the couple had shown “disrespect” to royal family protocol.

“I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” she said. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world.”

Mather also speculated during the broadcast that Markle was an attention seeker who didn’t want to play by the rules because “she didn’t want to be second best” to Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Show anchor, Lindsey Reiser, very quickly ended the interview following the snide remark, but that didn’t stop the clip from going viral on social media shortly afterward.

Outraged viewers pointed out that Mather’s unnecessary nastiness was a perfect example of why Prince Harry and Meghan decided to distance themselves from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

