A Florida fair worker is out of a job after being fired for calling a Black man the N-word.

Chaos erupted after a ride operator at the Lee County Fair in southwestern Florida hurled the racial slur in front of children, which can be heard in a video posted on social media.

Trevor Reiland, who witnessed the incident, uploaded a video to Facebook on Sunday of the fight that ensued after the “older white guy” in the clip called the Black man the N-word about four times, NBC News reports.

“Can’t even enjoy the fair these days,” Reiland captioned the video. “Guy drags the operator off the ride, after being called the N-word.”

According to Reiland, the racist ride operator also called the man’s wife a “b—-,” NBC affiliate WBBH in Florida reported.

The target of the white man’s racial harassment can be seen in the video hitting the ride operator on his arm and telling him, “Come talk to me.” Meanwhile, children can be heard crying in the background.

At one point, the ride operator calls him a “stupid motherf—–” and “stupid n—– b—-.” That’s when the Black man initiated his inner Rambo and leaped over the platform rail and pulls the ride operator by his hoodie.

Once the fight broke up, everyone was removed from the ride.

“I mean that guy should definitely be fired, there is no excuse for that especially being around kids,” said Reiland. He told WBBH the incident was “upsetting” for his own children, who witnessed the brawl.

“For the kids, we had to explain you know what happened, ’cause they asked what that word was,” Reiland said. “So it was pretty upsetting.”

Reithoffer Shows, Inc., the 124-year-old family-owned and operated company that supplies fair workers to Lee county, confirmed in a statement that the racist ride operator has been fired.

“Regardless of the provocation, there is no excuse or tolerance for discriminatory or offensive actions directed to a patron, guest or anybody else for that matter,” Reithoffer Shows said in a statement on its Facebook page. “It does not make any difference whose fault it was, the conduct of our representative was inexcusable and our entire family and management team extends our apologies.”