Sarah Palin was revealed as “the Bear” on Wednesday night’s episode of FOX’s The Masked Singer, but it was her performance of an iconic rap song that really caused a roar.

After Palin was voted off the celebrity singing competition show, Palin, dressed in a rainbow bear costume, gave an encore rendition of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

“Yep… t’was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!),” the former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee tweeted Thursday morning.

“Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years.”

But while Palin clearly enjoyed her time on the stage, many on Twitter were left shaking their heads in bewilderment.

“Sarah Palin singing Sir Mix-A-Lot on the Masked Singer tonight somehow doesnt even make it into the top ten craziest things to happen in like the last hour,” tweeted @JerryDunleavy, apparently referring to a stream of news surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“In the course of about 10 minutes, Sarah Palin sang Baby Got Back on national TV, Trump banned travel from Europe, Tom Hanks revealed he had the virus and the NBA season got postponed,” tweeted @DavidDTSS.

And the jokes kept rolling in.

“IT’S SARAH PALIN “RAPPING” BABY GOT BACK ON THE MASKED SINGER RAPTURE PLEASE JUST TAKE US WE’RE READY,” another person wrote.

“For me that tipping point came at 8:55 Eastern time last night when a pastel-colored Lisa Frankenstein bear took off its head to reveal Sarah Palin rapping “Baby Got Back,” someone else tweeted.

In other Palin news, last week theGrio reported about Halle Berry discovering that the former Republican politician is her distant cousin.

A twitter post highlighted the connection between the once vice-presidential candidate and the Academy Award winner during a social media session, which she replied to with a joke.

“This pair shares roots that may seem like they’re from different trees, but @halleberry and former VP candidate @SarahPalinUSA are distant relatives — though the actual connection is unclear,” the tweet read, according to Page Six.

In response, Berry tweeted, “She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invited to the cookout.” She completed the tweet with a laughing emoji.