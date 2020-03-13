Last week, it was the slap heard across the internet and now it appears rapper DaBaby is being sued by the woman he was allegedly filmed slapping at a concert in Tampa.

According to TMZ, Friday, it was reported that concertgoer Tyronesha Laws had formally filed a lawsuit against DaBaby (birth name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk). In the suit, she claims the entertainer “suddenly and without any warning,” lashed out and brutally struck her in the face last weekend.

To her point, the “Suge” rapper was scheduled to perform at Whiskey North for the Tampa stop of his Up Close N Personal tour last weekend. However, as he worked through the crowd, a woman seemingly attempted to get a picture of the rapper.

Instead of a photo op, she wound up on the receiving end of a slap. The footage quickly went viral with several users on social media speculating it was only a matter of time before lawyers were involved.

Documents obtained by TMZ state that Laws was in the crowd waiting for DaBaby to take the stage. To her surprise, he proceeded to walk through the crowd with his entourage, instead of taking the stage.

Tyronesha Laws was the female who was allegedly punched in Da Baby’s Incident Speaks Out pic.twitter.com/XQcNZO8M1A — Best’s Point Of View TV (@povofbest1) March 11, 2020

Law says the 28-year-old proceeded “without incident” until he got to her. Laws says not only did the entertainer fail to show any real remorse for his actions, he even made light of the situation by posting a skit featuring comedian Michael Blackson to mock her.

Laws’ attorneys, Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer of Morgan and Morgan, characterize the incident as “outrageous and shocking,” further explaining, “Our goal is to deter similar conduct in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in America.”

Laws also points out she wasn’t the person who put a phone in DaBaby’s face. She reveals she was innocently standing next to the person who did so and that in his anger DaBaby actually ended up hitting an innocent bystander.

