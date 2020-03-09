After making headlines all weekend, it looks like DaBaby is finally seeing the error of his ways and issuing an apology of sorts.

Saturday, the “Suge” rapper was scheduled to perform at Whiskey North for Tampa stop of his Up Close N Personal tour. However, as he worked through the crowd, a woman seemingly attempted to get a picture of the rapper. Instead of a photo op, she wound up on the receiving end of a slap.

In response to the stunning reaction – which was captured on video and has since gone viral – the crowd turned on the entertainer. He was booed out of the venue without even being allowed to perform.

“Visual representation of yet another toxic Black man disrespecting a Black woman,” wrote one disappointed Twitter user. “#DaBaby brutally slaps a woman at his show and the crowd boos him off the stage!!”

In response, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to offer ten thousand dollars to anyone who caught the altercation at an angle that shows the fan hit him first. But many pointed out his response to being caught hitting a woman – on International Women’s Day of all days – was tone-deaf.

Da Baby’s PR team and lawyer every other 17 days pic.twitter.com/9c8XEXblRb — 🇧🇧 Goku 🏁 (@_Lawbytheway) March 8, 2020

Ultimately, DaBaby recorded another Instagram video apologizing to the woman he struck, while repeatedly pointing out that the incident was partially her fault.

Da Baby apologizes for viral post of him allegedly slapping a female. The video shows a female allegedly hitting him in the face with a phone. pic.twitter.com/8AffelHlGV — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 8, 2020

“I do sincerely apologize,” he began. “I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone.”

“I think by this time, you know it’s a well-known fact that male or female, I would’ve responded the same exact way,” he continued before chastising her for not respecting him and putting her phone so close to his face rather than just using her zoom lens.

By the end of the clip, he also offered to pay for the victim’s travel expenses so they could speak about the matter privately.