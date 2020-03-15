Simone Biles flipped a birthday wish from the USA Gymnastics Twitter account into a request for an independent investigation into Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse scandal.

Biles, the Olympic gold medalist, turned 23-years-old on Saturday but is not letting the scandal get buried in a birthday wish.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!” USAG tweeted.

“how about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation,” Biles responded.

Nassar is currently serving an effective life sentence for conviction of child pornography and sexual misconduct charges. CNN reports, Nassar, a former heralded sports physician for the USAG national team and Michigan State University, sexually abused over 150 women and girls across two decades.

USAG has offered a $215 million settlement for Nassar’s sexual abuse survivors. The offer was given in January, allowing the survivors to vote as a group to accept the settlement or to continue to pursue their lawsuits.

As a survivor, Biles has been critical of the offer and requested an independent investigation by the USAG and the US Olympic and Paralympic committees.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the USAG did not share the findings of an investigation of the doctor’s abuse with Biles, although she was one of the first athletes to raise a red flag about the doctor’s abuse. The report states USAG ignored the possibility Biles was sexually abused by Nassar.

“Can’t tell you how hard this is to read and process,” Biles wrote in a November tweet. “The pain is real and doesn’t just go away … especially when new facts are still coming out.”

“What’s it going to take, for a complete and independent investigation of both (the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee) and USAG?” she added.

A congressional investigation as detailed in 2019 stating multiple entities including the FBI and US Olympic Committee “failed” in stopping Nassar’s abuse.