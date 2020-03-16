While folks like Keri Hilson are spending their self-quarantine time on Twitter spreading conspiracy theories, marijuana delivery businesses are boasting increased sales from customers stuck at home.

According to TMZ, marketing reps from Select Cannabis, which the publication lauds as, “one of the biggest retailers of cannabis oils and concentrates,” claim that business has been booming for them since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday.

It is legal to have marijuana delivered in California and the cannabis provider reports they are receiving four times the usual delivery orders since the COVID-19 outbreak. There’s also been a 50% increase in customers purchasing vape products, with edible gummies and vape pens being amongst their best sellers.

In light of strong suggestions that the public takes part in “social distancing,” the company has playfully reminded its customers to, “Puff, puff, no pass.”

Are y'all stocked up on your #quarantine greens? Coronavirus Triggers Huge Spike In Weed Deliveries For Cannabis Co. https://t.co/Qn49TWLJ5l via @TMZ — BLOOM (@thebloom_brand) March 16, 2020

Blame it on the 5G

Over the weekend, singer Keri Hilson sparked a spirited debate on social media after she posted a series of tweets claiming the coronavirus is linked to China’s 5G networks.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the effects of radiation,” Hilson wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead.”

She also posted screenshots of various articles about the 5G network, including a report about Bill Gates warning that a global pandemic could originate in China.

#KeriHilson believes the creation of the largest 5G network caused the coronavirus pandemic!😳👀 With all these conspiracy theories spreading like the virus, what do y’all think⁉️🤔👇🏽 [RARD]: https://t.co/FnZkPajvx9 pic.twitter.com/AwFMPk9wYc — Power 106 (@Power106LA) March 16, 2020

“See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!,” Wilson added.

Several Twitter followers were quick to slam the singer for posting “conspiracy theories,” with one user writing: “whoever threw that Beyoncé CD at you threw it a little too hard.”

“I just said 5G is going to shake up the world literally. Some people don’t even understand the dangers of WiFi,” wrote user Infiniti Tay.

Meanwhile, according to a report published by The Guardian, there is no scientific evidence that the radiation emitting from 5G technology poses a health threat, say experts.

“We know parts of the community are concerned about the safety of 5G and we hope the updated guidelines will help put people at ease,” said Dr. Eric van Rongen, chairman of the International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), a Germany-based scientific commission that assesses the health risks of radio broadcasts.