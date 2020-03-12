Charles Barkley has announced that he is self-quarantining while awaiting coronavirus test results.

The Hall of Famer called into TNT Thursday evening and shared that he was waiting to hear what the results of his COVID-19 test were. He began to feel sick earlier in the week while traveling.

Charles Barkley says he has been feeling ill and has self-quarantined himself. pic.twitter.com/p2E5Jl99qH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 13, 2020

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

It was stressed to Barkley, who is an analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA, that he not take any chances.

“I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now. I’m really hoping it was just a bug,” the 57-year-old said.

The news about Barkley comes on the heels of the NBA suspending the season due to the coronavirus Wednesday after Rudy Gobert tested positive. The Utah Jazz center has since apologized for not taking the pandemic more seriously.

Days before his diagnosis, Gobert mocked the coronavirus by intentionally touching microphones that belonged to news outlets during a press conference. The disease is easily spread between people. Donovan Mitchell, his teammate, also tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” Gobert said in a statement posted on his Instagram Thursday.

Gobert wanted his actions to be a valuable lesson to others. He said wanted people to learn from his mistakes.

“I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously,” he said.