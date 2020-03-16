Thanks to “social distancing” due to the coronavirus, production for FX’s Atlanta, Empire, and several other Black Twitter faves, has been halted indefinitely.

According to Deadline, after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, producers of the Donald Glover led series, opted to have production placed on hold for at least two weeks.

Many other FX shows including Snowfall, Fargo and Y: The Last Man that have halted production as federal and local governments attempt to reduce the virus’s impact by way of “social distancing.”

Following the announcement, true to form Glover took to Twitter and teased, “Y’all ain’t ever getting Season 3 of Atlanta. He later added, “Alright, maybe I overreacted. Season 3 is pretty funny tho.”

Other favorites who’ve stopped filming including, The Witcher, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pose, Euphoria, Law & Order: SVU and Claws.

A donation and a heartfelt apology

Monday, Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert announced plans to donate half a million bucks. The money will provide financial relief for hourly employees at his team’s arena who are most affected by the NBA suspending the rest of the basketball season amid Coronavirus concerns.

“The pledged donation will provide $200,000 in aid to part-time employees at the home arena of the Utah Jazz who are not able to work due to the postponement of NBA games and other entertainment events, in conjunction with employee assistance efforts already being undertaken by Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment,” the Jazz said in a statement.

“Additionally, Gobert will contribute $100,000 each to assist families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and Oklahoma City plus 100,000 euros for his native country of France. Emerging areas of pressing need include childcare assistance to health care workers as well as for caregivers to the elderly.”

Gobert was the first NBA player diagnosed with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus. He previously issued an apology after testing positive and subsequently causing the league to cancel the rest of the season.

In the days prior to his public apology, he intentionally touched microphones belonging to news outlets during a press conference, seemingly done in jest in response to concerns over the virus, TheGrio reported.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis… mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” Gobert said in a statement posted on his Instagram.

“I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously,” he explained.

