The daughter of Eric B., one half of the legendary rap group, Eric B & Rakim, died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Rakim took to social media to announce the passing of Eric’s daughter, Erica, in a Facebook post.

“Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family. This evening, his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air,” Rakim wrote in the post.

The group’s social media followers responded to the announcement by offering up their condolences.

“My condolences to you and your family Eric. Losing your child is such a [devastating] heartbreak that a parent will never recover, but we take solace in the fact that she is an angel with God. God bless you and your family at this time in your life! Much love xoxo” wrote Lee Altman.

Kenyetta Luck posted, “Dear Eric and Stacy, my heart is truly broken as I send up prayers for you on the loss of your beautiful daughter. I pray that the Lord will give you strength as you go each day forward. Sending love to you and your families.”

“My deepest condolences to the Barriers and their loved ones during this difficult time of loss. May God comfort them and heal the pain and sorrow,” added Yo Soy Julian.

Patrice Pereira wrote, “Oh, I’m so sorry to hear this. It’s the toughest loss to have to go through, the loss of a child. May Erica rest in eternal peace.”

Salana Merriex-Tyson shared Bible scriptures to help the rapper and his family pull through the devastating loss.

“My condolences to you, Eric B and his family. There’s no words for a parent who loses a child in death; may you all draw comfort in knowing that one day very soon death the enemy will be done away with forever. 1 Corinthians 15:26. Revelation 21:3, 4,” Merriex-Tyson wrote.

Eric B. & Rakim are best known for their ‘80’s hits “Eric B Is President,” “I Aint No Joke,” “Juice (Know the Ledge)” and “Microphone Fiend.”

We offer up our love and light to Eric B. and his family at this sad time.