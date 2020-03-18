The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is under fire over a viral video that appears to show a police officer planting drugs on a suspect.

The arrest of a Black male in Bridge City that was caught on camera has sparked fury and debate across social media after a cop is seen moving what appears to be small baggies of narcotics near the suspect, who was reportedly selling drugs in the neighborhood.

JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies were called to the area Monday afternoon over the illegal activities and found a male fitting a 911 caller’s description of a drug dealer near the intersection of Fourth St. and Westewego Ave., Fox8live.com reports.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement after facing backlash on social media, noting that the suspect —identified as Dominique Griffin — bit one of the officers while resisting arrest.

“The video in question is part of the evidence that has been collected in this case. It has been alleged by third parties that evidence on the scene was planted by one of our deputies. Our on-scene deputies have been interviewed in this matter and gave reasonable explanations to the actions depicted in the video,” a statement from the JPSO said.

THIS IS WHATS GOING ON IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD! JP PUTTING DRUGS ON PPL!!! pic.twitter.com/KHZMGFKWXB — Simply Jasmine K (@PrettyJasBadAss) March 16, 2020

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto stated during a press conference that the deputies involved in the arrest maintain that the baggies in question contained pills, which were removed from Griffin’s pocket during the arrest and placed on the ground.

But Black Twitter ain’t buying it.

Meanwhile, a search warrant obtained for Griffin’s cell phone allegedly revealed messages about planned drug transactions.

Griffin reportedly managed to avoid drug charges but was booked for battery on an officer, battery on an officer with injury, and resisting arrest with force or violence.

Meek Mill, a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, shared the video on social, along with the message: “now y’all can see on video what’s been going on with us black men for years!” the Hip-Hop star wrote on Twitter along with a link of the disturbing video.