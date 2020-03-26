Russell Simmons is drawing a parallel between eating meat and contracting the coronavirus.

The vegan took to Instagram to share with his followers why he thinks animal consumption and diseases such as COVID-19, Ebola, Swine Flu, Bird Flu, HIV and other diseases are inextricably linked.

“COVID-19 was caused by eating animals” and ‘COVID-19 would not exist if the world was vegan,” Simmons, 62, posted on Instagram.

“I know people don’t want to read this And it’s tough to digest …….. But this statement is factual and necessary Eating animals is horrible unconscious behavior… Even as i catch up on the debate i see the talk of climate change with both candidates ignoring the elephant in the room How can they discuss climate change w/out discussing the emissions from the animals? FACT…The cause of this virus, the #1 cause of cancer, and CLIMATE change is the abuse and eating of animals PLEASE STOP EATING ANIMALS,” the IG caption reads. “i am aware that There is a fine line between saying things that people hear and things that bounce off of them.. i hope this message is taken with the love that it is delivered withe.”

It isn’t the first time the rap mogul and animal activist has promoted this theory or spoke out about eating animals.

Many people criticized him for making the comparison.

“Now u know damn well, Corona has nothing to do with Eating Animals,” wrote @tush_ahh.

“Clearly you pushing a agenda with this post,” wrote @have_a_high_time.

Simmons later followed up with an apology.

“I’m sorry for all those who believe my previous post is insensitive my intention was and is to promote compassion, and a safer, healthier planet for all,” he wrote.

Simmons captioned the post: “There seems to be no proper or easy time to say what i said, the ongoing abuse of animals is hurtful on so many levels it’s hard to quantify them all .. ‘dominion over the animals’ does not mean birth 100 billion animals into unbelievable suffering, so they could cause disease, destroy the planet, and create the worst karmic disaster in history …Which is repeated each year over and over… I’m convinced that one day this will all be illegal … i hope the overall affect of my words were, are helpful.”

In recent days, Simmons has also been using his IG platform to try and persuade New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and President Donald Trump to release non-violent and low-risk prisoners from Riker’s Island and federal and state prisons.