Cardi B is hoping to influence her fellow New Yorkers to fill out the U.S. Census.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is starring in a new PSA that encourages New York City residents to step up to the plate and do better than they did 10 years ago when only 62 percent of residents responded to the Census, which is important in determining community resources and the number of congressional seats for each state.

NYC! Proud to work with NYC Census & @JulieMenin This census is IMPORTANT, now more than ever, to getting the resources we NEED in our communities. Fill out the census at – https://t.co/G7bn9SKWm9 or call 844-330-2020 to fill out the census. IT ONLY TAKES 10 MINUTES Thank You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fWrqjj8BEU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2020

Cardi told her followers they had no need to fear any negative repercussions by filling out the 10-minute Census survey because a citizenship question is not included in the survey and the responses are confidential.

“New York City 2020 is a huge opportunity to make our voice heard. This year we have the power to decide our city’s future, not just for the next four years, but for the next 10, by getting counted in the census,” the rapper says in the PSA.

“The census is about power, money, and respect for our communities. If our city is undercounted, we risk being underrepresented, especially our communities of color. In 2010, only 62 percent of New Yorkers responded to the census, with the lowest response rates in our Black and brown communities. In 2020, I’m going to tell you something, we can’t let this happen again,” Cardi B said.

Cardi said people should not allow anyone to “silence” them from getting their fair share of federal and state resources, which are allotted by the results in the questionnaire.

“The census is safe, easy for everyone. And remember, the citizenship question is off the census, no matter what anybody tells you. Immigrants with or without papers count too,” the rapper said in the video.

Cardi B captioned her video, which she included in English and in Spanish, “NYC! Proud to work with NYC Census & @JulieMenin This census is IMPORTANT, now more than ever, to getting the resources we NEED in our communities. Fill out the census at – http://2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to fill out the census. IT ONLY TAKES 10 MINUTES Thank You.”

The decennial census occurs every 10 years. It is mandated by the U.S. Constitution for each household to fill out the Census. This year’s deadline has been extended to August 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.