Congresswoman Cardi B? The rapper thinks that has a ring to it.

Cardi took to Twitter on Sunday to exclaim how much she loves government and wants to pursue a career in Congress. “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government,” she tweeted to her nearly 9 million Twitter followers.

Yesterday, she added that in order to run for political office, she would need to go back to school and pursue a degree. Then, according to Cardi, she could “shake the table.”

READ MORE: Akon signs memorandum agreement to finalize plans to build AKON CITY in Senegal

The Grammy-winning artist whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar ended her series of tweets by saying that she’ll provide more information, via video or live stream, at a later date.

Cardi recently made news when she purchased an Atlanta mansion with an indoor gun range. She resides in Georgia Republican Barry Loudermilk’s district.

Now these latest tweets have her trending again over a future political career. Some wrote in to let Cardi know she’d have their backing if she ever did run.

“We got you,” People4Bernie posted in the comments. This account is run by activists who back Bernie Sanders for president.

“Let me know. I’d be in 100,” wrote Scott Dworkin.

Others were not in support of this possible campaign.

READ MORE: President Obama and First Lady Michelle have scored their first Oscar nomination

“You can’t even form a correct sentence or spell “Government” right but you think you know better than everyone else?” wrote in Mindy Robinson.

Blue Collar Conservative urged Republicans to give Cardi B room to grow and express herself.

“As conservatives, we all praised Kanye for becoming more politically fluent. Let’s take a moment and not just destroy her. It’s a good thing if celebs admit they need to learn more. It’s the ones that act like they know it all that are the problem.”

Cardi has been quite vocal on political issues over the past couple of years. She routinely criticizes President Trump and has announced her support for Democratic hopeful, Sen. Bernie Sanders. Cardi even sat down with Sanders for a one-on-one last summer to talk politics.

Watch their sit-down below: