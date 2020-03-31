CNN’s Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to CNN, Tuesday, the anchor shared his condition, explaining that he is feeling well – all things considered – and plans to continue taping his 9 p.m. program Cuomo Prime Time from his home.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a Twitter post.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,” he continued. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

The 49-year-old anchor appeared at CNN’s offices in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City was last Friday before the diagnosis. As of Monday, he began working from home and interviewed his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The two men have recently gone viral for traded brotherly quips with each other, and this time, it was no different. Tuesday, the Governor of New York, who has often been championed for acting more presidential than Trump during this difficult time, spoke about his sibling’s positive test result at New York state’s daily briefing.

“This virus is the great equalizer,” he said. “My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning.”

He then affectionately called Chris “my best friend,” before teasing, “He’s young; in good shape; strong — not as strong as he thinks, but — he’ll be fine.”

“Now he’s quarantined in the basement,” the governor said. “But he’s funny as hell, he says to me, ‘Even the dogs won’t come downstairs.'”

