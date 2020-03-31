Diamond and Silk went live with a conspiracy theory that the U.S. media has hyped up coronavirus cases, including deaths, to make President Trump look bad.

From the March 29 edition of Diamond and Silk on Live, the duo spoke about the rapid new cases that have developed since January and seemed unconvinced that this is reality.

“In a matter of two weeks, over 1,000 people supposedly died from the coronavirus. In a two week time period, over 1,000 people after being tested positive have died from the coronavirus,” Silk said. She specifically pointed to a 39-day stretch from January until the end of February when she said the first person in the U.S. died of COVOID-19.

“Here’s another thing,” Silk started and Diamond said, “Come on…”

“My president said on March the 24th, Tuesday this past week, my president said that he would love for America to be back up and running,” Silk said.

Diamond said she knew what would happen next. “I knew this was going to happen. I knew after he said this was going to happen. Go ahead.”

“At the time, he said it there was 25,489 cases with 307 deaths. Instantaneously, you had the media calling President Trump out, he want it open by Easter, he want this open by Easter – me and you was talking, I said now watch the number of deaths go up,” Silk said. “Watch everything increase because they want to make it look bad in front of our eyes.”

On March 24, Silk alleges there were 25,489 coronavirus cases and 307 U.S. deaths, yet five days later the number jumped to 121,478 cases and 2,026 deaths. Silk implied it was all a concoction by the media to make President Trump look bad.

On social media, people seemed concerned about Diamond and Silk’s mental stability.

