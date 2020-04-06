Actor Delroy Lindo was a whole mood on Twitter for the way he seemingly handled a white reporter’s question regarding the n-word.

The scenario actually played out in an old clip from Lindo’s CBS show, The Good Fight. In the clip, the veteran actor challenges white newscasters after they suggest that there’s a double standard when it comes down to who can use the n-word. The show, a spin-off of The Good Wife, is set to begin its fourth season on April 9, according to Media, Entertainment, Arts Worldwide (MEAWW).

In the viral clip from the show’s second season, Lindo, who plays attorney, Adrian Boseman, is a panelist on a TV news show where newscasters are discussing “Is racism a one-way street?”

Lindo listens quietly as a white man, also a panelist, explains how white people feel victimized by racism. “I see racism against whites every day. Every single day. Yet, I’m a racist for pointing that out?”

Still choosing not to comment, a white newscaster interjects, “I think Chuck is pointing out a double standard here. Take Hip-Hop. We’ve talked about this on the show before. You have African American rappers saying n-word this and n-word that, but a Caucasian can’t.”

It is at this moment that Lindo calmly shoots back, “So, say it. Say the word you want to say.” The newscaster says he can’t say the n-word but Lindo urges him to get it out. “Sure you can. Say it right now… I will say it with you.”

When another panelist calls Lindo hypocritical for suggesting that the newscaster can utter the word without repercussions, Lindo says: “Sure you can. This is America!” and then proceeds to try and help them by saying the first syllable of the racial slur.

It is unclear why the old clip has resurfaced and gone viral, but people across social media were clearly here for Lindo’s response. One Twitter user pointed out, “You would think Delroy Lindo was acting here… but he wasn’t. This is 243 years of collective ‘tired of your sh*t’ right here.”

You would think Delroy Lindo was acting here… but he wasn’t. This is 243 years of collective “tired of your shit” right here.🤣 pic.twitter.com/HomdgDEwTg — Generation Xillenial (@RochardScott) April 4, 2020

And another made Lindo’s facial expression on the topic a meme.

“Delroy Lindo is an amazing actor. His facial expression at 0:11 is a mood,” tweeted travis is tired of 2020.