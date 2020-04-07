People across these social media streets are not here for a video of Bhad Bhabie where her skin tone looks noticeably, ahem, darker.

The 17-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Danielle Bregoli, posted an Instagram video of herself with the Black girl look, along with a face beat that may or may not have included fuller-looking lips. In another video, Bregoli added that “Ion even need no wig” as some questioned the length of her straight tresses.

Her followers went in on Instagram.

“It’s just hair “ let me guess.. now it’s “just make up”😂 damn we’re so loved,” wrote lul.maari.

“What in the blackface ….” wrote dezarayyyy.

“How the hell you the same skin tone as me and i’m a whole negro” wrote purely.ryan.

“Kim and Kylie come get yo sister” wrote hotfrykay.

Bhad Bhabie’s Twitter followers also seemed to have questions— plenty of them.

“What in the blackfish is Bhad Bhabie doing???” questioned @ebonymystique.

“Y’all gave Bhad Bhabie clout and let her think she’s welcome. I blame y’all. Should’ve left her on Dr. Phill,” tweeted JayDaOtter.

“It’s painful to watch someone cash in on your actual lifestyle and look, especially when you’re still vilified for being your authentic self. How long will we crucify Black girls for being Black girls, while uplifting white women for jocking our essence?” wrote Brooklyn White.

In her Instagram Stories, Bhad Bhabie seemed to acknowledge those coming for her by saying her “transformation into a lightskinned black woman is almost complete.” She also thanked her followers by adding: “Aww I’m trending, thank you.”

Later she urged people to focus on more important things.

“Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting my makeup done for a photoshoot? I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now,” she wrote.