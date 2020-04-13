Sister Circle has been canceled after three seasons on TV One.

The daily gabfest that suspended production in March over coronavirus concerns was hosted by Quad Webb, Syleena Johnson, Trina Braxton, and Rashan Ali. The show began in 2017.

The show released an official statement confirming the news on social media Monday.

“We have made a decision to end production of #SisterCircleTV as of April 24, 2020. We are so proud of what our hosts — @rashanali, @Syleena_Johnson, @absolutelyquad & @TrinaBraxton — and our team has accomplished in its almost three-year run. Thank you for your support!,” they posted along with the statement.

We have made a decision to end production of #SisterCircleTV as of April 24, 2020. We are so proud of what our hosts — @rashanali, @Syleena_Johnson, @absolutelyquad & @TrinaBraxton — and our team has accomplished in its almost three-year run. Thank you for your support! 💜 pic.twitter.com/9zrH6K0LMV — SisterCircleTV (@sistercircletv) April 13, 2020

“While there are many loyal fans of the show, the show has not grown its audience enough to continue. We want to thank our partners at TV One, and our advertisers and sponsors, for their support, And thank. you, fans and friends of the show, for believing in our mission and tuning in every day!” the extended statement read in part.

Ali texted the Atlanta Journal Constitution her reaction to the end of the show. She said “it was a privilege to have this opportunity. I am so proud of the show and want to thank my co-hosts, our production team and our ‘Sister Circle’ family for making an indelible impact in media.”

She continued her comments with best wishes for radio legend Ryan Cameron who just had emergency surgery. Ali got her start under his tutelage.

“Right now, however, my thoughts and prayers are with Ryan Cameron who played an integral role in my career.”