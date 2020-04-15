Bhad Bhabie is striking back at critics who slammed her for darkening her skin by pointing to Lil Kim.

The 17-year-old rapper did an Instagram Live session recently and pointed to Lil Kim’s light appearance and plastic surgery in her defense to her critics about darkening her own skin.

“I used darker foundation,” Bhad Bhabie said on the stream. “Lil Kim uses foundation that … no disrespect toward Lil Kim. I’m actually a fan of hers. No disrespect to her, but the girl wears foundation that’s too light for her face. The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose like white people. Like y’all don’t see that? She turned herself into … like I said, no disrespect toward her. I don’t have no problem with it. She can do what she do and make her happy.”

“That’s all her. But I’m saying she literally got surgery to make herself look like a white person. She’s wearing makeup that’s light and y’all don’t say a g*dd*mn word about her. Y’all don’t say a g*dd*mn f*ckin’ word about her, but I put on a foundation that makes me look tan…”

Earlier this month, Bhad Bhabie, whose birth name is Danielle Bregoli, posted an Instagram video of herself with the Black girl look, along with a face beat that may or may not have included fuller-looking lips. In another video, Bregoli added that “Ion even need no wig” as some questioned the length of her straight tresses.

Critics accused her of cultural appropriation and “blackfishing.”

Her most recent explanation was aimed at those critics. Bhad Bhabie said her darker skin was for a photo-shoot and asked “Who wants to be Black? I don’t understand that. I just really can’t comprehend it.”

“Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting makeup done for a photoshoot? the rapper wrote in her IG Stories. “I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now.”