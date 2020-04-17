Chadwick Boseman causes concern with significant weight loss

Followers overlooked the actor's announced $4.2M donation of PPE to hospitals, instead turning their attention to his health

When Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman took to Instagram recently, fans commented on his gaunt appearance.

Boseman went on Instagram to promote his new Operation 42 film, inspired by baseball legend, Jackie Robinson, and also to announce a donation to hospitals located in Black communities to equip health care workers in their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American communities who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Boseman announced in the post.

“Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference,” Boseman added.

But some people, instead, noticed Boseman’s weight loss and responded rather rudely to the IG post, as if he owes them an explanation as to his physical appearance.

“N*gga ate some vibranium diet pills,” wrote kinguhoeztv24.7.

“Why the f*ck is he so skinny?” wrote thehairdoc.

Another person opined that the weight loss must be because of a new movie role.

Other people commented that Boseman “doesn’t owe any of us” a reason for his weight loss, and chided fellow commenters for their “appalling” remarks.

In his post, Boseman says Tull, who produced Operation 42, and medical apparel company FIGS donated to honor Jackie Robinson Day. Boseman worked with Tull before in Get on Up, the 2013 biopic where Boseman starred as James Brown.

“This time that we’re in, this pandemic, I can’t think of a better way to commemorate everything that he was about,” Boseman said in the IG video.

“The statistics for COVID-19 have shown that the African-American community has been hit the hardest, the Latino community has been hit the hardest,” he added. “And that’s partially because we’re the front line workers. We’re the ones still going to work, we’re the ones still driving the buses. In the hospitals and in the medical field, we’re the EMTs, we’re the ones who are going to battle every day.”