In another “stable genius” demonstration, President Donald Trump pulled Q-tips out of his jacket pocket to explain coronavirus testing. The president pulled out a testing swab, held it up for reporters and compared it to standard “Q-tip” type of swab.

“I have something here. A swab. It looks innocent. Not very complicated. Anybody like to see what it looks like? Should I open it? Open it up. I will. I will. This is what it’s about. Right?” The president says to the group. “Does it remind you of something? Does it remind you of this? One’s a swab, one’s a Q-tip. It’s actually different. It’s very sophisticated actually. It’s a little bit like — but this is the swab. We ordered a lot of them. They have a lot of them.”

Trump announced that “twenty million additional swabs per month,” would be produced by a U.S. manufacturer under the Defense Production Act as well as new additional efforts to produce more surgical gowns, N95 masks, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) nearly four months after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump announced the swabs as “very sophisticated,” after beginning the briefing by reading a complimentary article about him from the Wall Street Journal.

The visual aid was a new addition to the daily White House briefing on the pandemic, and Twitter reacted.

@DEMOMCRAT tweeted, “Oh to be a fly on the wall and witness the lightbulb over Trump’s head light up with the idea of bringing a Q Tip to the podium. There’s just no overstating the sophomoric mentality of this dipshit.”

@MYSTERYSOLVENT said, “OMFG!! Trump shows America the difference between a Q-Tip and a swab during his rally briefing.”

“I can’t believe what I just saw” @SANDREZWEIG typed in disbelief, further calling him pathetic for not having a clue.

When asked why the administration waited weeks to use the Defense Production Act to produce the testing swabs, the president stated that states have “millions coming in” already. He also mentioned that the governors “don’t know quite where they are” and need the federal government’s help.

Over 700,000 Americans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 and over 40,000 of them have died.