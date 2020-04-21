Birdman announces rent assistance in May for struggling NOLA residents

The Cash Money co-founder announced his decision in a lengthy Instagram post, explaining that the move was inspired by the tidal wave of stories about those struggling to survive around the country.

The coronavirus pandemic has been financially crippling to underserved communities and in response, rapper Birdman has pledged to assist residents in his hometown of New Orleans with their rent for the month of May.

Monday evening, the Cash Money co-founder announced his decision in a lengthy Instagram post, explaining that the move was inspired by the tidal wave of stories about those struggling to survive around the country. He also called on support from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at,” said Birdman in the post. “I would like HANO to support us on accomplishin this and @q93fm I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me put this togather I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause.”

The music mogul also thanked, “all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation my company cashmoney records @cashmoneyofficial @republicrecords for always supporting our foundation for 20plus years”

To date, New Orleans has 6,148 reported COVID-19 cases. The state of Louisiana’s total, meanwhile, reportedly stands at a whopping 24,523 at the time of this writing.

“We are seeing positive signs in respect to lower hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators,” Gov. John Bel Edwards explained last week, also cautioning, “but all of these gains can be easily lost if we ignore the stay at home order & social distancing guidelines.”

