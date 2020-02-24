Birdman dropped by Everyday Struggle to promote his upcoming Cash Money docuseries, New Cash Order.

The new Spotify docuseries recently premiered and it follows Cash Money from its beginning stages in New Orleans to how it grew to become one of the biggest rap labels to ever exist. The series includes never before seen interviews and also archival footage offering a behind the scenes look at the players behind the label, according to Complex.

READ MORE: Birdman says he’s finally ready to get his face tattoos removed

During the visit, Birdman also dished on his relationship with Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj, all of whom were once on the Cash Money Label.

“I got a great relationship with Drake, I got a great relationship with my son Wayne, always looked at Nicki as a little sister,” Birdman said in the interview, reported Complex. “Everybody in a good space, we put the past behind us and we’re moving forward.”

When probed deeper as to whether Birdman still worked with the three performers, he said: “Of course, I’m forever in business with them. As long as they in that building over there, I’m forever in business with them.” Nicki is still signed to Cash Money, however, Drake and Lil Wayne’s most recent albums came out on OVO/Republic and Young Money/Republic respectively, according to Complex.

Birdman and Wayne had beef in the past, but that’s been squashed according to Birdman.

“We happy as a motherf*cker, man, we came up,” Birdman said during the interview. “That sh*t forever behind us, I gave him whatever he want.”

Weezy performed at the recent All-Star game, after which Birdman said he spoke with him and he claims Wayne told him that he “couldn’t have done it” without him. Birdman said he responded to Wayne: “I’m really proud of you, bruh, like for real for real.”

Birdman said while things are good with Cash Money artists, he’s not sure where things stand with Rick Ross.

“I haven’t seen this man. I don’t put no energy into that,” he told Everyday Struggle. “I’m trying to get billions of dollars in this sh*t, I ain’t ever put no energy to no other n***a. I hear that sh*t and I keep it moving, but when we do see each other we’ll see how that turn out.”

In addition to the New Cash Order docuseries, Birdman said he’s also executive-producing She Ball, the new movie that Nick Cannon wrote, directed and is starring in.

READ MORE: New year, new break-up? Toni Braxton and Birdman reportedly call it quits

“That’s why we’re on the west coast now, we doing movies,” Birdman said, according to Complex. “I’m tapping into the movie side, but music is always first.”

The film is expected to drop in May and also features Chris Brown, Cedric the Entertainer, and Rebecca De Mornay.