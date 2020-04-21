Trump to suspend immigration to ‘protect’ American citizens

The move is another xenophobic policy from the president that blames others for the country's problems

President Donald J. Trump tweeted on Monday night that he would be ‘suspending’ immigration into the United States amid health and economic fears during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Rihanna debuts new Fenty ‘Immigration’ t-shirt in response to Trump’s ICE Raids

The president did not provide any additional information on how the suspension will take place or what effect it could have on crossings at US borders. The White House and Department of Homeland Security have yet to provide any additional information

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Since the beginning of the pandemic and social distancing, the suspension of many immigration activities have already been taking place. The president took steps in late January and February to stem refugee resettlement in the country. Visa offices are largely closed. It is unclear what further steps the administration will take during this ‘suspension.’

Citing economic concerns in his tweet, the president would essentially seal the United States off from the rest of the world disallowing any foreigners to live and work in the country-regardless of the country of origin.

The move is another xenophobic policy from the president that blames others for the country’s problems.

”This is not about the policy. It is about the message the president wants to send,” Ali Noorani, the executive director of the National Immigration Forum, “He wants people to turn against ‘the other.’ And, regardless of the valuable contributions, immigrants are making to the response and recovery, he sees immigrants as the easiest to blame.”

READ MORE: Trump tweets bizarre campaign video mocking Obama, Biden

Immigration activists also cite that many foreigners who immigrate to this country for specialized roles including medical and scientific jobs which could be of critical importance during the pandemic.