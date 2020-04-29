The Game releases animated tribute to Nipsey Hussle, Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles native The Game is mourning two of the city’s lost sons in a new animated video.

Born Jayceon Taylor, The Game openly mourned Nipsey Hussle with multiple posts on his Instagram when the rapper was gunned down last March. A year later, he posted how much he still misses his friend.

“Time flies” has an entire different meaning these days. I know you’re proud of what your life’s mission has accomplished in the past 12 months. You have truly touched the hearts of people all around the world. Your face is everywhere… your music is timeless & your words are heard loud & clear,’” he posted in tribute to Hussle.

“There are newborns named “Ermias” & I can’t get on anything and not see someone quoting you. A true KING to his people with a heart of gold.”

The rapper also made mention of the COVID-19 global pandemic. He said it was a time to come together in spite of all the death and circumstances.

“Yes, the pandemic is claiming lives & my loves goes out to the families of those lost…. But, I see this as a peaceful time that we will never see again in our lifetime. A time to reflect, empower, strategize & focus on how to make a true impact to what will soon be the new world,” he wrote.

“Things will never be the same after this & it is on all of us to adapt efficiently & contribute positively for all of us so that we can live in a world as ONE. The earth as we know it is sick… We are all home waiting for what’s next. While we’re waiting, let’s not add to the problem but prepare to be apart of the solution. We all need US.”

This January brought another tragic blow to the city of Los Angeles when former Lakers star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash with 8 others including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The song that inspired the video is “Welcome Home” is from The Game’s 2019 Born 2 Rap album, which Game has said will be his last. Hussle has a posthumous guest feature on the track.

Stefano Bertelli directed the video featuring the animated likenesses of The Game, Hussle, and Bryant.

Watch below: (NSFW, explicit lyrics)

Hussle, who had just released his debut major-label album Victory Lap, was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019. He won a posthumous Grammy for the song “Higher” with DJ Khaled and John Legend this year.

The Game was on the Born 2 Rap tour overseas before it was called off by the coronavirus epidemic.

