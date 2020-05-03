Florida lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder is warning beachgoers that they are putting themselves and others at risk of death amid a coronavirus pandemic

Florida residents are rushing to public beaches as the state relaxes stay-at-home orders, but one beachgoer is there not to soak up the sun but to send a sinister message.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, as part of efforts to begin easing measures intended to slow the spread of coronavirus, opened a handful of state beaches in April. Resident Daniel Uhlfelder, however, is concerned about the reopened beaches and activities ensuing on the sand.

In response, the Santa Rosa Beach is dressing as the Grim Reaper and roaming packed beaches to make a statement, the Miami Herald reported.

Uhfelder, a Miami native, said in a tweet that he would begin strolling the beach clad in black starting May 1 in protest of the openings. He worries that residents will take down their guards and hold mass gatherings that may lead to more coronavirus cases.

“Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely,” Uhfelder tweeted. “The answer is absolutely yes.”

Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020

CNN reported that Uhlfelder marched about the beaches, not speaking, with a face mask, to illustrate to the hundreds of beachgoers that they need to stay home or risk catching and spreading the deadly disease.

“We aren’t at the point now where we have enough testing, enough data, enough preparation for what’s going to be coming to our state from all over the world from this pandemic,” he said in a CNN interview.

Stay home Florida pic.twitter.com/MV4fyAXvwu — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 1, 2020

Florida currently has the most confirmed cases of southern states. The state has recorded 36,000 positive tests and 1,379 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.