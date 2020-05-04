Meghan Markle reportedly relaunching lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’

The former royal's blog had 1 million subscribers before she had to take it offline

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has managed to find success off screen with her lifestyle brand Goop, and it looks like she may soon be facing some competition from Meghan Markle.

In anticipation of becoming a royal, Markle was required to shut down her lifestyle blog “The Tig” before getting engaged to Prince Harry. But since the couple renounced their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, they’ve moved to California and are now focusing on reintroducing themselves to the world throw new projects.

According to several outlets, Royal expert Myka Meier reveals at some point this year she expects the Duchess of Sussex to launch an updated version of “The Tig” which many have noted is similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website “Goop.”

“I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram,” Meier forecast during an appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast. “I think she’s going to do a ‘Goop,’ like a new version of ‘The Tig.’ I really think that’s coming.”

“I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge and I think she’s already working on something,” she continued. “I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon.”

“The Tig,” which was launched in 2014, was the actress’ personal blog for three years before being deactivated in April 2017 when her engagement to Prince Harry was formally announced. On the site she shared her favorite foods and travel destinations while also opening up about topics like fashion, beauty, politics, and women’s empowerment.

Further substantiating this speculation is a report from The Sun stating that Markle’s business manager, Andrew Meyer appeared to have filed documents in the US last fall aiming to keep the rights to the blog’s name until 2021.

