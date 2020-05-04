Video of NYPD violent arrest over social distancing sparks outrage

The apprehension of Donni Wright may suggest that minority neighborhoods are being overly policed

A New York City police officer was stripped of his badge and gun and placed on desk duty after violently arresting a man for allegedly failing to comply with social distancing on Saturday.

The video shows the officer, Francisco Garcia, in plainclothes and no face mask attempting to tell 33-year-old Donni Wright to disperse by slapping him in the face, punching him in the shoulder, and dragging him down the sidewalk.

READ MORE: NYPD breaks up 4/20 party in violation of city mandate

According to a report from ABC7NY, Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell said Wright “took a fighting stance against the officer” when he was ordered to disperse and was arrested on charges including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

In the video, Wright is not in the frame the entire time. When he is shown he is making what appears to be a clenched fist. Garcia asks him to, “stop flexing.”

The charges have been deferred pending further investigation.

The arrest highlights contradictions in how NYPD has been enforcing social distancing. Another couple on the same block were arrested with failing to comply with the standards moments earlier. Yet last month, hundreds of Hasidic Jews gathered in contradiction to social distancing standards as NYPD just stood by.

The NYPD assigned over 1,000 officers to enforce social distancing in the city as the temperatures began to rise going over 70 degrees this past weekend.

In other videos, NYPD officers are seen gently asking people to disperse and handing out face masks in city parks.

During the confrontation, Garcia and another plainclothes officer are seen yelling at bystanders to get back as one officer kneels on Wright’s neck and back. A bystander replies, “he didn’t even do nothing!”

Kumar Rao, a New York lawyer, and human rights advocate tweeted that “NYPD should never have been tasked with enforcing social distancing, mask-wearing, or quarantine rules.”

NYPD should never have been tasked with enforcing social distancing, mask wearing, or quarantine rules. State violence and racist disparities we saw this weekend are the inevitable outcomes of police involvement. Will only continue to get worse. https://t.co/CMs6jGHwaS — Kumar Rao (@KumarRaoNYC) May 4, 2020

READ MORE: NYPD cops seize boy selling snacks on subway in dramatic video

In an interview regarding the incident with Philadelphia’s 6ABC, Carolyn Martinez-Class, of Communities United for Police Reform, agrees. “This incident illustrates why public health professions and community partners should be responsible for social distancing education and creating norms – not police.”