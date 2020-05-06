LAPD officer repeatedly punches man in the head in shocking video

Police Chief Michel Moore says recognizes the 'public’s concern,' and that the footage is 'disturbing'

Even amid a global pandemic, police brutality takes no days off. Another video emerges of members of the LAPD police department violently striking a Black man.

In a video of the incident that took place in the Los Angeles area, two officers are seen confronting a man at a fence near a church.

The cops were responding to a trespassing call. Upon arriving at the scene, they spotted the suspect and ordered him to place his hands behind his back. Despite complying, an officer standing behind the man suddenly begins punching the man repeatedly in the head and body.

The man does not fight back instead tries to shield himself from the brutal assault. The male officer’s female partner is shown watching the incident and appears to radio for assistance.

According to the LAPD, the man sustained “abrasions to his head and face,” but refused medical attention, the officer sustained an injury to his hand.

ABC7.com reports that after more officers arrive on the scene, a woman standing at a nearby residential building is heard trying to defend the suspect. The officer involved in the incident can be heard yelling at her to get inside and saying that the man attacked him.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said that they are aware of the video and that their internal affairs department is investigating the incident. The LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore expressed concern about the footage.

“I recognize the public’s concern and how disturbing or troubling they may be to them,” Moore told reporters, “I’m going to allow the process and investigation to take place, but accountability and a clear-eyed view of what occurred here is my absolute commitment.”

The LAPD has not released the name of the man or the officer who was only described as a 20-year veteran of the source. The department also would not confirm if the man is homeless.

Earlier this week, a police officer in New York City was videotaped brutally beating a man for failing to practice social distancing.