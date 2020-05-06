Meghan Markle bashed on Archie’s first birthday by author: ‘Go Away’

Meghan Markle celebrating her son Archie’s first birthday sent one author into a full-blown Karen meltdown.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle may be relaunching lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Markle and Prince Harry, turned one on Wednesday. In celebration of the milestone, the couple released a video of Markle reading to the toddler from the children’s book “Duck! Rabbit.” It was posted to the Save the Children UK Instagram account to generate awareness and fundraising for kids who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland native Emily Griffin, the bestselling author of “Something Borrowed” and a self-described royal watcher, took offense to the almost 3-minute video. She lashed out at Markle over her parenting, Harry’s lack of screen time and even what Archie wore.

“Happy birthday, Archie. Go away, Megan,” Griffin introduced the clip on her Instagram stories.

The 48-year-old novelist continued to misspell Markle’s name as “Megan” and went on to write, “Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say ‘he said daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid.”

The author was also outraged that Markle and her husband have chosen to raise their child out of the spotlight. Griffin believed that sharing the video for charity that featured Archie made Markle a hypocrite.

“Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him …. wearing no pants?! Ooookay ….” she added.

Griffin also shared a text message in which she bashed Markle’s parenting skills and labeled the former Hollywood actress a “phony” who wasn’t up to mothering. However, she called the other royals who wished Archie Happy Birthday on social media “class acts.”

@emilygiffin is a nasty person & part of the problem. Whoever Laura Dave is she’s one of the people that blame Meghan & must think Harry is a pushover. Awful people these women are. pic.twitter.com/PUjCtWSpx1 — G Bracke (@gbracke) January 9, 2020

Griffin has previously spewed venom at Markle. When she gave birth last year, Griffin made up her mind that the family of three were non-factors. She believes only Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are first in the line of succession before Harry’s son, are the only important young royals.

“That’s the future,” she told The Columbus Dispatch. “They’ll be in the history books. Hundreds of years from now, Harry and Meghan will be a footnote.”

She also delighted in telling her Instagram followers last year that Queen Elizabeth was the only reason why Markle had relevance.

“FACT to keep in mind this week: The only reason the world cares about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy is because of this woman. God save the Queen,” she posted to Instagram.

Griffin’s anger also spilled onto Archie’s name. She posted a video raging that Archie Harrison did not have any royal significance.

READ MORE: British journalist compares Meghan Markle to ‘trailer trash’ during MSNBC Live interview, gets cut off

Griffin has since set her social media accounts to private but commented on her ‘Karen’ outburst.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!