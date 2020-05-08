NBA star Giannis’ agent says he was hacked after insensitive tweets

Basketball player’s team does damage control as fake tweets spewed racial slurs, claimed he had COVID-19 and denigrated Kobe Bryant

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent say that the star’s twitter, phone, email, and bank accounts were all hacked on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from Milwaukee’s FOX6NOW, more than a dozen tweets started appearing on Antetokounmpo’s feed over a five-minute span. The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and their wives, negative remarks about deceased NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, as well as a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus.

Kostas Antetokounmpo immediately began replying to the tweets saying that his big brother had been hacked and that he “did not post this.”

The Milwaukee Bucks also confirmed that the star had been hacked and that an “investigation is underway.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down. An investigation is underway. — Milwaukee Bucks (at 🏠) (@Bucks) May 7, 2020

Mariah Danae, Giannis’ girlfriend also confirmed the hack. In a tweet, she said that he “genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted,” and that the things that were said by the hacker were “extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) May 7, 2020

Thursday evening, Giannis returned to Twitter and issued a statement addressing the incident. The reigning league MVP said that he was “disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said!” He also said that he feels “terrible,” for the slanderous attacks on his fellow players including LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Giannis also said, “I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and foul behavior.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo was born in Greece to Nigerian parents. The forward was drafted to the NBA in 2013. In June, he was named the Most Valuable Player for the 2018-2019 season. On May 1, Giannis recorded a message advocating for people to support local food banks, school feeding programs, and other organizations that help with access to food as part of the NBA Together program.