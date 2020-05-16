Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie to let fans pick his next team via GoFundMe donations

Spencer Dinwiddie's $11 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets is set to expire after the 2021-2022 season

By
Matthew Allen
-
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie launches GoFundMe page to let fans pick next team to sign with. (via GoFundMe)

Free agency in the NBA is an opportunity for players to maximize both their earnings and winning potential, making their decision to sign with a team crucial.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is putting that decision in the hands of his fans after creating a GoFundMe page to donate money for the right to determine his next team.

After responding to a hypothetical question on Twitter, Dinwiddie later tweeted that he’ll let fans choose what team to sign with for a minimum contract. Stipulations are that fans must donate 2625.8 in Bitcoin — the approximate worth of $24.6 million — via the crowdfunding profile.

He followed up with a poll asking what team he should sign with. The Detroit Pistons won a plurality of the votes.

READ MORE: AP Source: Poll of NBA players shows desire to play, if safe

The Nets’ starting point guard was posting career-high stats before the coronavirus pandemic halted the regular season: 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. His current contract is for more than $11 million dollars and expires after the 2021-2022 season, according to Sports Illustrated. He explained in a Twitter thread his rationale for the procedure.

“This is actually about a free market system and crowdsourcing a [free agency] decision,” Dinwiddie wrote.

“I simply want to choose my influences and democratize this access in the process,” he said in a follow up.

He continued to elaborate his decision with a statement, according to Shams Charania of sports outlet The Athletic.

“Shoe companies and endorsers influence team decisions all the time. My/our biggest endorsers will always be the fans, so I want to have some fun with this while we’re all under quarantine,” he said. “I hope no owners/team personnel participate so there’s no impropriety on this one of a kind endorsement deal.”

Realizing that the goal of $24.6 million is high and in anticipation of falling short, Dinwiddie said. If the full amount isn’t raised, all of the money would be donated to charity, he added.

“The reason why 100% of the proceeds go to charity if we are even a dime short of our target on this project is because I understand the likelihood, or lack thereof in this experiment,” Dinwiddie tweeted.

Since the launch of the campaign on Friday, Dinwiddie has raised $826.