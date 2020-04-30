Kierra Sheard dethrones Kanye’s 6-month run on top of gospel chart

Grammy-nominated Gospel artist, Kierra Sheard, has a lot to be happy about nowadays.

This year she starred in Lifetime’s number one biopic, The Clark Sisters, starring as her mother, Karen Clark-Sheard to raving reviews. And now, just weeks later, Sheard has charted a number one on the Gospel Billboard charts.

Kierra’s fifth album, Kierra, also ended Kanye West‘s six-month reign at number one with his album, Jesus Is King.

Kierra took to Instagram to express the joy she felt in all of her hard work paying off.

READ MORE: Kierra Sheard talks ‘special’ role as her mom in ‘The Clark Sisters’ biopic

“Woo, I’m so excited, number one on the Billboard charts. The spot has been locked up for atleast like six months. But because of God and my amazing supporters, those of you who believe in me … thank you so much ya’ll made it happen,” Sheard wrote.

“I’m so grateful for ya’ll. Please keep listening and please keep streaming … I hope you’re loving the new music, like what?! God is faithful! My song says, It keeps happening for me … I made a declaration and I’m literally saying the manifestation of my words. For you shall eat the fruits of your lips, and that’s what I’m doing. God is faithful. The number one movie and the number one album? Come on … God is faithful. I’m so excited. Thank you. I love ya’ll. This is history. And it’s still going up. Let’s get it.”

Read more: Lil Nas X ties Billboard record set by Mariah, ‘Despacito’

Outside of her excitement, she clarified that in no way is she trying to make it a competition between her and Kanye West, but that it is a “race/journey” to uplift the world.

“As this is not an ill competition but a race/journey that we are on to win souls and uplift the world with the message of Jesus Christ, hope, love, and more,” Kierra wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been a fan of Kanye’s music. I’on won’t no smoke! Lmbo but I’m super honored to have been chosen to have been apart of this moment in music history. Thank you @billboard for this highlight on gospel music. God is faith and His message and love still conquers all! I hope you’re still listening to my new music and are being empowered!”

Read more: Kanye West makes generous donation to Chicago free-meal initiative

During a live stream on Hollywood Unlocked, Sheard told the host, Jason Lee, that she would indeed love to work with Kanye West one day:

“Absolutely, I would and I would make things clear that just because I am working with someone … because you know we have family that we disagree with but I’m still gonna love them,” she expressed to Jason. “Sometimes us coming together will do something different for the world … so absolutely! But there would be some statements following my decision with that feature.”

Congratulations to Kierra! Check out her latest self-titled album Kierra below.