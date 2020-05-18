The father-son duo called out the series producers for 'creating negative edits, short cuts of scenes and focusing on drama for headline clicks.'

The benefits of starring on a reality television show include exposure to new audiences, merchandise and branding deals, and new levels of fame for the careers of many.

Unfortunately, some of the cons outweigh the pros as talented producers sometimes create inaccurate or unfair storylines to increase viewership. Romeo Miller’s own rift with the latter caused him to leave the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop.

In an argument caught on tape and reported by TMZ, he and his rapper-NBA player-business mogul father, Master P, go back and forth with the show’s team over Romeo’s silver screen portrayal. The disagreement between the two parties happened in early March 2020 while filming GUHH.

“These companies only care about ratings and creating negative edits, short cuts of scenes, focusing on drama for headline clicks, and gossip that have been destroying families for years on TV. That’s the real reason my son didn’t want to talk on camera anymore because he knew that his words would be altered like they did mine,” says Master P to TMZ.

During the argument, both father and son share a dislike for how Angela Simmons’ story on the series is being weaved around romantic drama between them instead of focusing on her life as a mother after the murder of her ex-fiance.

The video shows an unnamed woman informing Master P “we showed you the raw footage” as he sternly informs her the editing was still unfavorable, after she claims “we want to see Angela and Romeo fall in love.”

“Why do you want to see them fall in love? There’s no love there,” he responds.

Master P continues, “She lost her husband, or her boyfriend, or baby daddy. She lost him. He got murdered. She don’t need another relationship right now. Think about it. But, you guys setting her up with somebody, and she don’t need that. She needs to find herself, help herself, and be with her family.”

Romeo is also upset with how his religious faith is being used as reality show material. Before his departure, Romeo existed as one of the show’s original castmates.

“One thing I’ma just say about the Bible study stuff, I ain’t tryna do that on this show. This whole season, they took my faith in God and played with it,” remarks Romeo to his dad. He continues, “On the flip side, all the promo was religion driven.”