Meghan McCain gets dragged for accusing Obama of ‘ushering in’ Trump

The View co-host, Meghan McCain never ceases to amaze. The conservative pundit and daughter of the late Senator John McCain made another inflammatory claim this week. This time, McCain blamed former president Barack Obama of “ushering in” the Donald Trump presidency.

“The culture war that I believe is real, and is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration,” she said of Obama, “and then exacerbated in the Trump administration.”

McCain and the rest of the hosts of The View were discussing the recent comments by Obama about the former administration where he said, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.”

The critique comes as a shock for many as Obama had been noticeably silent regarding his feelings about the Trump administration. Yet some conservatives believe that this is what they’ve come to expect from the Obama administration. These critics believe statements like the one made over the weekend and those leaked from a call with the Obama Alum group are evidence of the former president’s mission to divide the nation.

This is not the first time conservatives have accused Obama of initiating a “culture war.”

In 2012, writer Michael Gerson detailed in the Washington Post how in his opinion this war began. According to him, this recent wave of political and philosophical conflict in the nation began when Obama decided to make social issues like immigration, health care, and gay marriage a part of his administration’s agenda.

Some conservatives view Obama’s “assault on the liberty of religious institutions,” as one of his greatest flaws.

McCain also said, “We have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides because he was not a perfect president. And I don’t think a perfect president would have ushered in the era of Trump.”

Her “both sides,” comment echoed that of the current president. In 2017, Trump made a similar remark after the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally that left one woman dead. “I think there is blame on both sides,” he said.

McCain also accused the left of making Obama “nothing short of a saint.” In response to that remark, her co-host Whoopi Goldberg expressed that the 44th president was not “perfect,” and neither was any other president.

Many on Twitter quickly condemned her remarks, causing “Meghan McCain” to trend.



“The person that people were racist towards is what made the super racist,” one user wrote.

“The person that people were racist towards is what made them super racist.” – Meghan McCain pretty much. https://t.co/DyFioRZTH8 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 18, 2020

Others accused McCain of creating an excuse for Republicans to continue to support Trump during the election this fall.

This is the kind of bullshit that Republicans like Meghan McCain will use as an excuse to vote for Trump this fall. https://t.co/BC5PjsFPUj — Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) May 19, 2020

One viral tweet pointed out that it was Obama who McCain’s father chose to speak at his funeral, not Trump.

John McCain before he died asked Barack Obama to speak at his funeral So to watch his daughter bash the man that her father wanted to speak over his casket says more that Meghan McCain is just a horrible fucking person — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) May 18, 2020

